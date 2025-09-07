Comedian OBINNA breaks silence after his 7-year-old rural house goes viral online - “My kids enjoy it a week every December”







Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Kenyan media personality and comedian Steve Maghana, popularly known as Oga Obinna, has finally addressed the online chatter surrounding his rural home.

This is after old photos resurfaced and sparked a wave of reactions across social media.

In a candid Instagram post dated Sunday, September 7th, 2025, Obinna expressed amusement at the sudden attention.

“Wueh. A house I built about 7 years ago ndio inatrend saa hii. Bloggers are having a field day, and so are Kenyans.”

“The comments are hilarious.”

Obinna clarified that he was one of the first among Kenya’s new wave of celebrities to invest in a rural residence.

He proudly shared that he began by building a three-bedroom house for his parents before constructing his own two-bedroom abode on the family land.

Though modest in size, the home is fully furnished with a shower, toilet, and open-plan kitchen.

Yet, Obinna revealed he rarely stays there - just a couple of nights each year.

“My kids enjoy it for about a week every December,” he added.





