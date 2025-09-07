Comedian OBINNA breaks silence after his 7-year-old rural house goes viral online - “My kids enjoy it a week every December”

Sunday, September 7,
2025 - Kenyan media personality and comedian Steve Maghana, popularly known
as Oga Obinna, has finally addressed the online chatter surrounding his rural
home.
This is after old photos resurfaced and sparked a wave of
reactions across social media.
In a candid Instagram post dated Sunday, September 7th,
2025, Obinna expressed amusement at the sudden attention.
“Wueh. A house I built about 7 years ago ndio inatrend saa
hii. Bloggers are having a field day, and so are Kenyans.”
“The comments are hilarious.”
Obinna clarified that he was one of the first among Kenya’s
new wave of celebrities to invest in a rural residence.
He proudly shared that he began by building a three-bedroom
house for his parents before constructing his own two-bedroom abode on the
family land.
Though modest in size, the home is fully furnished with a
shower, toilet, and open-plan kitchen.
Yet, Obinna revealed he rarely stays there - just a couple
of nights each year.
“My kids enjoy it for about a week every December,” he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
