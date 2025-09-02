Huyu ni bwana ya mtu na ako na watoto watatu - Kenyan LADY parades her husband online and warns sidechicks (VIDEO)

Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Drama unfolded online after a Kenyan woman boldly paraded her husband on social media, warning potential side chicks to keep off.
In a video that has since gone viral, the lady introduces
her spouse while proudly declaring, “Huyu ni bwana ya mtu na ako na
watoto watatu.”
She further cautioned women who might be eyeing him to
respect her marriage and family.
The clip has sparked mixed reactions among netizens, some
praising her for confidently claiming her man, while others criticized the
public display, arguing that such insecurity only attracts more attention from
side chicks.
With rising cases of infidelity being exposed online, the
incident has added to ongoing debates about relationships, loyalty, and the
extent to which couples should involve social media in their private lives.
Huyu ni bwana ya mtu na ako na watoto watatu pic.twitter.com/N8Gu5BJzXC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 2, 2025
