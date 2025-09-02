Huyu ni bwana ya mtu na ako na watoto watatu - Kenyan LADY parades her husband online and warns sidechicks (VIDEO)







Tuesday, September 2, 2025 - Drama unfolded online after a Kenyan woman boldly paraded her husband on social media, warning potential side chicks to keep off.

In a video that has since gone viral, the lady introduces her spouse while proudly declaring, “Huyu ni bwana ya mtu na ako na watoto watatu.”

She further cautioned women who might be eyeing him to respect her marriage and family.

The clip has sparked mixed reactions among netizens, some praising her for confidently claiming her man, while others criticized the public display, arguing that such insecurity only attracts more attention from side chicks.

With rising cases of infidelity being exposed online, the incident has added to ongoing debates about relationships, loyalty, and the extent to which couples should involve social media in their private lives.

Huyu ni bwana ya mtu na ako na watoto watatu pic.twitter.com/N8Gu5BJzXC — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 2, 2025

