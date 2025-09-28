Hide your women! This video of bold LADIES getting cozy in a city club has sparked reactions (WATCH)







Sunday, September 28, 2025 - A video of a two bold slay queens pulling crazy stunts in a Nairobi club has set tongues wagging.

In the clip, the ladies are seen getting wild on the dance floor as amused revelers look on.

While some netizens brushed it off as good friends simply having a good time, others couldn’t help but speculate that their undeniable chemistry hinted at something a little deeper than friendship.

Some netizens especially men joked that such ladies can even steal your girlfriend.

