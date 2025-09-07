“Hide your girlfriends’ - Viral video of bold slay queens getting cozy in a city club sparks reactions (WATCH)

Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Nairobi’s nightlife is witnessing a vibrant shift - women are ditching male company and hitting the clubs with their female besties, unapologetically owning the night.
From Kilimani to Westlands, to Eastlando, it’s all about
stylish squads dancing, vibing, and celebrating each other.
However, online buzz suggests this is an indication of the rise
in openly queer relationships, with women confidently expressing affection in
public spaces.
Viral videos have sparked debate, with netizens split
between applauding bold self-expression and questioning the impact on
traditional dating norms.
Netizens have had a field day with some cheekily warning:
“These ladies aren’t just dancing - they might just steal your girlfriend.”
