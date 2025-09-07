Comedian TERENCE CREATIVE reportedly impregnated his house help and forced her to get rid of the pregnancy - Details emerge







Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Popular comedian Terence Creative has been thrust into controversy after allegations surfaced online claiming that he impregnated his house help and later pressured her to terminate the pregnancy.

According to sources close to the family, the entertainer, renowned for his humorous skits, allegedly had a secret affair with the house help that resulted in pregnancy.

When his wife, Milly Chebby, reportedly discovered the affair, the couple is said to have forced the house help to get rid of the pregnancy before sending her away.

Insiders whisper that despite Terence and Milly portraying themselves as the ultimate celebrity power couple on social media, their marriage has been rocked by constant wrangles, mostly fueled by Terence’s alleged infidelity.

