EXPOSED! American-based woman accusing SAMIDOH of assault demanded $18000 in extortion plot, linked to high-profile Government figures







Wednesday, September 3, 2025 - In a shocking twist to the ongoing legal saga involving Mugithi star Samuel Muchoki, popularly known as Samidoh, new allegations have surfaced suggesting that the American-based woman accusing him of “taking advantage of her” during his 2021 US tour may have attempted to extort $18000 (Ksh 2.3 million) from the musician.

Sources close to the case claim the woman, identified only as M.R.W. in court documents, demanded the hefty sum to drop her accusations, raising questions about her motives.

She has been threatening to expose the musician unless he wires the hefty sum to her.

When he refused, she took legal action against him, claiming that he lured her to an Airbnb during his music tour and took advantage of her.

The plot thickens with claims that the woman is linked to high-ranking operatives within President William Ruto’s administration.

Sources suggest that these connections may be fueling efforts to target Samidoh, who has openly criticized the Government through his music and public appearances.

His performances, including those featuring the anti-government slogan “Wantam,” have drawn ire from authorities, culminating in his transfer to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit in Gilgil and an arrest warrant for alleged desertion in June 2025.

His troubles began with a viral video of him performing alongside crowds chanting “Wantam,” a phrase associated with opposition to Ruto’s regime.

This led to disciplinary action from the National Police Service, which accused him of abandoning his duties.

The musician resigned from the police force in July 2025, citing a desire to focus on his music career.





The Kenyan DAILY POST