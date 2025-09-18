Comedian MAMMITO unveils daughter’s face and baby daddy as she celebrates her 32nd birthday (PHOTOs)







Thursday, September 18, 2025 - Comedian Eunice Mammito has finally peeled back the curtain on her private life, revealing both her daughter’s face and her baby daddy in a stunning birthday post that left fans buzzing.

The controversial comedian marked her 32nd birthday on Thursday, September 18th, 2025, with an Instagram post captioned simply “30+2,” but the images spoke volumes.

Known for keeping her personal life tightly under wraps, Mammito surprised followers with elegant photos of her family, ending months of speculation.

The reveal comes two months after she stirred curiosity with a cryptic Father’s Day tribute to a mystery man, sparking questions about her child’s paternity.

In the new photos, Mammito and her partner are seen dressed in coordinated black outfits at the premiere of her Netflix film Inside Job.

Mammito dazzled in a flowing black gown with a sheer veil, while the man, tall, dark-skinned, and confidently styled, wore a sleek black suit with a bold red shirt.

Their daughter, whose face was shown for the first time, added a tender touch to the moment.

Fans flooded the comments with praise, admiration, and curiosity.

“She didn’t give us crumbs this time—she served the whole plate and walked away,” one follower joked.

