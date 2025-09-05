City trader attacked by notorious Mapangale Gang in Dagoretti… Hand chopped off (PHOTO)







Friday, September 5, 2025 - A city trader is nursing serious injuries after being attacked by the dreaded Mapangale Gang, a criminal outfit that has been terrorizing residents of Dagoretti.

According to witnesses, the trader was accosted by the gang members in a violent robbery that left him with one of his hands brutally chopped off.

The gang made away with valuables before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim bleeding profusely.

The incident has heightened fears in Dagoretti, with locals calling on police to intensify patrols and crack down on the gang, which has been linked to a series of robberies and violent attacks in recent weeks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST