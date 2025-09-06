6 Kikuyu men suspected to be behind a spate of armed robberies in Kajiado arrested- AK-47 rifle and machetes recovered (PHOTOs)







Friday, September 5, 2025 - Detectives drawn from DCI headquarters have arrested six individuals suspected to be behind a spate of incidents of gang terror within Kajiado County.

Acting on intelligence, the detectives arrested the first bunch of five malefactors while onboard a motor vehicle Reg. No. KDK 864V in Kagio- Kirinyaga County where they recovered assorted items including a walkie talkie, several sim cards, cellotapes, mobile phones, sportlights and surgical gloves.

They are all suspected to have been on a surveillance mission.

Casting their nets wider, the detectives proceeded to Kiserian in Kajiado County where they arrested another suspect and recovered an AK 47 rifle loaded with seven rounds of ammunition, a walkie talkie, a teargas canister, house breaking implements among other items.

The five suspects arrested in Kagio have been identified as Eliud Muiruri Ng’ang’a, David Mithamo, Peter Njoroge, Peter Muriuki Kabiru, and Joseph Wahome Kinuthia.

The suspect arrested in Kiserian has been identified as James Ndirangu Wanjiru.

All six individuals are currently in custody and will remain detained pending arraignment in court.

