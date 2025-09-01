Caught in the act! 4 suspects arrested after being found breaking into Rama Homes godowns and loading bags of lentils onto a lorry (PHOTOs)





Monday, September 1, 2025 - A joint operation by law enforcement officers from Embakasi Sub-county, working in collaboration with members of the public, has led to the arrest of four suspects linked to a break-in at the Rama Homes godowns.

Acting on a tip-off, officers stormed the premises and found the suspects in the act of loading bags of lentils onto a lorry, registration number KAS 148Q.

The suspects were identified as Patrick Mwangi Njue, Patrick Kariuki Karobia, Emmanuel Masika Bichi and Thomas Mucho Sikulova.

The scene was immediately documented, and crucial evidence secured to aid investigations.

The four suspects have since been taken into custody, processed, and are expected to be arraigned in court.

Authorities have commended members of the public for their cooperation and reiterated the importance of community policing in curbing crime within Nairobi.

