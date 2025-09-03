A Catholic priest from St Peter’s Mugango Bomet County does the unthinkable to a young boy as Good Samaritans rescue him- He should be arrested







Wednesday, September 3, 2025 - A disturbing incident in Mugango, Bomet County, has shocked the community after a Catholic priest from St. Peter’s Mugango allegedly assaulted a young boy.

According to social media reports, the boy was found crying by the roadside, severely injured and in pain, after rejecting the priest’s advances.

Good Samaritans rescued the victim, prompting widespread outrage and calls for the perpetrator’s arrest.

The community is demanding justice for the heinous act, with many condemning the “Man of God” for his actions.

The incident has sparked conversations about accountability and the protection of vulnerable individuals.

Authorities are urged to investigate swiftly and ensure the perpetrator faces legal consequences.

The boy’s condition remains a concern, and the community continues to rally for justice.





The Kenyan DAILY POST