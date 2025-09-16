A 28-year-old KALENJIN man reported missing in Nairobi CBD found dead at the City Mortuary (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, September 16, 2025 - Police in Nairobi have launched investigations into the mysterious death of 28-year-old Titus Kibet, who was reported missing last week.

Kibet was last seen on Thursday, September 11th, 2025, along Latema Road in Nairobi’s Central Business District before he suddenly went missing.

His family raised the alarm and circulated his photo on social media, appealing for help in tracing him.

Tragically, their search ended in heartbreak after his body was discovered dumped at the City Mortuary under unclear circumstances.

Authorities are yet to establish the cause of death, as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST