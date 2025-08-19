“You will never win by standing with your side chick” - KARANGU MURAYA advised by top CEO DAMA after damaging audio leak







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - City businesswoman and CEO of Dama Mobile Spares, Damaris Muriithi, popularly known as Dama, has strongly cautioned controversial gospel musician and philanthropist Karangu Muraya against standing with his side chick amid his ongoing marital woes.

Taking to her Facebook page, Dama revealed that she has defended Karangu countless times both online and privately, but expressed concern that his side chick, identified as Carol, is determined to ruin his image while openly disrespecting his estranged wife, Trizah.

“To my good friend Karangu Muraya, I may not be the right person to advise you, but allow me to be honest with you. A true friend will tell you what you are supposed to hear, not what you want to hear. Karangu, you know I have fought for you countless times, online and behind the scenes. But remember what I keep telling you – you will never win by standing with a side chick who doesn’t care about your downfall, your brand, your children, or the image of your family, friends, and relatives,” Dama wrote.

She went on to advise Karangu to keep his private life off social media and instead seek sober guidance on co-parenting now that his marriage with Trizah appears beyond repair.

“Now that the marriage between you and Trizah is not working, remove your family affairs from social media. Sit down with sober people who will guide you on peaceful co-parenting. You are the only one who has the power,” she added.

Dama further alleged that a damaging audio recording, which has been widely circulated online and lays bare Karangu’s deep marital disputes with Trizah, was leaked by his side chick.

Check out Dama’s full post below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST