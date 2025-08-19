BEN GITHAE breaks his silence after his baby mama accused him of abandoning their ailing twin babies







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Renowned gospel singer, Ben Githae, has finally broken his silence after his baby mama took to social media accusing him of neglecting their twin babies.

The distraught woman alleged that Githae had refused to assist in settling hospital bills for the ailing children, insisting instead that SHA, which she claimed is often dysfunctional in most hospitals, would cater for the expenses.

She further accused the gospel star of declining to donate blood for one of the twins who was in urgent need of a transfusion.

In his response, Githae dismissed the allegations, maintaining that he has been fully supporting his children.

He stated that he has been paying their school fees and meeting other parental responsibilities.

According to the singer, the accusations were a deliberate attempt by his baby mama to tarnish his public image through social media attacks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST