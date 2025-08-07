Why are you working with AL-SHABAAB? GACHAGUA drops explosive claims against President RUTO, alleges secret night meeting with 3 terror group leaders in Mandera (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has publicly accused President William Ruto of holding secret meetings with leaders of the Somali-based terror group, Al-Shabaab.

Speaking during his ongoing tour of the United States, Gachagua alleged that Ruto held a secret night meeting with 3 Al-Shabaab leaders in Mandera to discuss “business interests”.

“Why are you working with Al-Shabaab? Why did you meet three of their leaders in Mandera?” Gachagua posed.

Even more damning, Gachagua alleged that American intelligence agencies have flagged the alleged meeting and are “demanding explanations” from the Kenyan Government.

Gachagua also raised an alarm over President Ruto’s decision to scrap the vetting requirement for non-Kenyans before issuing national ID cards, calling it a “grave national security risk.”

“The Americans are concerned. Without vetting, terrorists can easily register as Kenyan citizens and use that status to access the U.S and carry out attacks,” Gachagua warned.

He painted a dire picture of a Government increasingly compromising national and international security, allegedly for political or financial gain.

Watch the video.

pic.twitter.com/uGv2gIN0Zk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 8, 2025

