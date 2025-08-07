The driver of GEORGE RUTO’s flashy matatu, MOOD, captured on camera dishing out the mandatory daily bribe to a traffic police officer (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - The driver of ‘MOOD’, a flashy matatu associated with George Ruto, son of President William Ruto, has been caught on camera dishing out a routine bribe to a traffic police officer, a scene that has once again exposed the deep-rooted rot in Kenya’s public transport system.

In the widely circulated video, the President's son’s matatu is seen slowing down before the driver casually hands over money to a uniformed traffic officer, who then waves the vehicle through without hesitation.

Cases of matatu drivers bribing traffic cops in the city are common, with drivers often paying KSh 50 to KSh 100 daily to avoid arrests, especially for traffic violations such as overloading, overlapping, and operating without proper documentation.

Even the President's son’s matatu is not being spared.

Watch the video.

Police officers have decided to handle Mood driver as just any other driver! pic.twitter.com/fIyaMhd2oa — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 6, 2025

