The moment a Citi Hoppa bus was torched by angry boda boda riders along Jogoo Road after fatally hitting one of their own (VIDEO)

Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Chaos erupted along Jogoo Road on Thursday morning after a Citi Hoppa bus was set ablaze by a mob of enraged boda boda riders.
The dramatic incident unfolded shortly after the bus knocked
down and killed a boda boda rider, sparking immediate outrage from
fellow operators.
Witnesses say the accident occurred during morning rush
hours, bringing traffic to a standstill as boda boda riders quickly
mobilized and stormed the scene.
Passengers hurriedly alighted from the bus as the situation
spiraled out of control.
Some were seen fleeing on foot, while others sought
alternative means of transport as tensions flared.
The angry riders then descended on the bus, pelting it
with stones and smashing windows before setting it on fire, reducing it to
a burning shell.
The driver and conductor managed to escape unharmed,
fleeing the scene just before the riders turned violent.
Police officers arrived moments later to disperse the mob
and secure the area.
Watch the video.
A City Hoppa matatu set ablaze by angry bodaboda riders along Jogoo Road after it hit one of their own! pic.twitter.com/SMIfedzcFI— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) August 7, 2025
