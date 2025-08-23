Trending! Video of groom embarrassing beautiful bride with crazy dance moves during their wedding leaves netizens in stitches (WATCH)







Weddings are meant to be magical, but for one newly married couple, the dance floor moment has gone viral - and not exactly in the way they hoped.

In the trending clip, the groom enthusiastically attempts to impress with some wild moves, only to leave his elegant bride looking visibly embarrassed.

Let’s just say rhythm wasn’t exactly on his side, and the performance quickly turned into a comedy show.

Social media has since erupted with laughter and lighthearted advice.

Many netizens suggested that couples should “keep it simple” or at least “learn the basics” before stepping onto the dance floor.

Others joked that the groom might have “two left feet” but at least brought unforgettable entertainment to his big day.

Love it or cringe at it, the video is a reminder that sometimes, it’s not the perfect choreography that makes weddings memorable - it’s the moments that no one sees coming.

