Tragedy as depressed woman throws herself and young son into a river in Gatundu - Son’s body yet to be retrieved (PHOTOs)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - A somber mood has engulfed Gatundu after a woman, reportedly battling depression, took her own life and that of her young son by plunging into a river.

According to family members, the woman had been reported missing before her lifeless body was retrieved downstream.

While her body was recovered, her young son was swept further away, and his body is yet to be found.

Search and rescue operations involving divers, local volunteers, and authorities are still ongoing, with hopes of retrieving him.

This tragedy comes amid rising cases of suicide in the country.

Local authorities and mental health advocates are urging Kenyans to seek counseling and emotional support, stressing the need for community awareness to prevent similar tragedies.

