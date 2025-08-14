Rongai MP, KIBET CHEBOR, unleashes goons on a woman for criticizing his leadership (PHOTOs)







Thursday, August 14, 2025 - Rongai Member of Parliament, Hon. Kibet Chebor, is on the spotlight after a woman identified as Fiona Odinga was reportedly assaulted by a group of goons allied to him.

Fiona, a known fierce critic of the legislator, was left badly injured in the attack.

Witnesses claim that the assailants descended on her without provocation, beating her before fleeing the scene.

The MP has in the past faced accusations of issuing threats to his critics, raising suspicion among locals that the attack was politically motivated.

Residents have condemned the violence and called for swift police action.

Law enforcement officials are yet to issue a statement on the incident or confirm whether any arrests have been made.

See photos of the victim.

The Kenyan DAILY POST