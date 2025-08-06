Tiaty MP WILLIAM KAMKET on the spot for snatching another man’s kienyenji wife as PHOTOs of them getting intimate surface online





Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Tiaty Member of Parliament, William Kamket, has found himself at the center of a heated social media storm after sensational claims emerged that he snatched another man’s wife.

Photos of the woman in question, seen getting cozy with the controversial legislator, were leaked online by outspoken blogger Aoko Otieno, instantly setting social media abuzz.

It is believed that the simple ‘kienyenji woman’ was happily married to an ordinary hustler before Kamket allegedly used his influence and power to lure her away.

Social media has since erupted with mixed reactions, some blasting Kamket for lacking decorum as a public servant, while others dismiss the scandal as “a private matter being blown out of proportion.”

Despite the growing backlash, Kamket has remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying the allegations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST