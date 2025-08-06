RACHEL OTUOMA unveils new man and slams those criticizing her for moving on after husband’s death - “When I said ‘I do,’ it was till death do us part” (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Rachel Otuoma, widow of the late Kenyan footballer Ezekiel Otuoma, has addressed criticism surrounding her decision to move on following her husband’s death, making it clear that love and loss do not erase the right to heal.

Speaking candidly during a recent TikTok Live, she made it clear that life has to go on.

“When I said ‘I do,’ it was till death do us part - and God decided like that,” she shared. “So why should I stop living just because people are talking?”

Rachel’s remarks were unapologetic and heartfelt.

She reminded critics that she stood by her husband through his most difficult moments, from diagnosis to his final days battling Motor Neurone Disease (ALS).

Her devotion during those trying years earned her widespread respect.

“Nilikuwa kwa ndoa yangu mpaka ikapita,” she said in Swahili “I was in my marriage until it ended.”

Ezekiel Otuoma passed away in December 2024, closing a painful chapter marked by courage and compassion.

Now, Rachel is choosing to write a new one.

“Imagine, you guys will talk and abuse - but I have to date,” she added with striking honesty.

“Life goes on, I have fulfilled everything that once connected me to Otuoma, and now I am fully ready for a new beginning..." she asserted.





She also shared a video welcoming her new man at the airport, and their chemistry was unmistakable.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST