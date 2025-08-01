This well-endowed Kienyeji LADY shaking her NYASH to a popular LUHYA song has left netizens talking (VIDEO)







Friday, August 1, 2025 - A video of a curvy Kienyeji lady dancing to a popular Luhya hit has taken social media by storm.

Dressed in a figure-hugging outfit, she confidently showcased her natural curves and lively moves, earning both praise and critique online.

While many netizens applauded her boldness and authenticity, others felt her outfit was a bit too revealing, accusing her of using the dance to flaunt her body.

Watch the video

See the reactions.





The Kenyan DAILY POST