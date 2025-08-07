GACHAGUA urges U.S to sanction President RUTO, not Kenya, amid review of Non-NATO Ally status







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called on the United States Government to impose travel sanctions on President William Ruto rather than penalize Kenya, as Washington reviews the country's designation as a major non-NATO ally.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 6th, in Olathe, Kansas City, Gachagua urged U.S authorities to hold Ruto personally accountable over governance concerns raised by Kenyan citizens and diaspora communities.

“All we are asking is, once you confirm these concerns, don’t sanction the people of Kenya. Impose travel sanctions on William Ruto.”

“Bar him from stepping in America. Kenya should not suffer because of one person,” Gachagua stated.

He further appealed to Kenyans in the U.S to lobby their representatives and share detailed accounts of Kenya's current political and governance situation to support a review of the country's special ally status.

This follows a proposal by U.S Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair, Jim Risch, seeking a review of Kenya’s designation as a non-NATO ally.

The amendment, attached to the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2026, calls for a comprehensive report on Kenya’s military and diplomatic ties, including with China, Russia, Iran, and groups like Al-Shabaab.

Kenya was granted non-NATO ally status in June 2024 during President Ruto’s official visit to Washington.

