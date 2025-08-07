"Kama Uko Na Mtu, Keep It Out of Social Media" - Why media personality OGA OBINNA is warning couples against posting their partners on social media

Thursday, August 7, 2025 - In a world obsessed with likes, shares and #CoupleGoals, Kenyan entertainer and media personality Oga Obinna is urging couples to take a different path.
His now-viral message is simple but powerful: “Kama uko na
mtu, keep it out of social media.”
Drawing from personal experiences and the public breakups of
fellow celebrities, Obinna warns that social media, while entertaining and
useful, can be toxic for relationships.
He believes that once love is posted online, it stops being
just yours - it becomes fair game for fans, critics, and strangers to dissect.
“Posting your partner is like opening your house to
strangers - they’ll walk in and rearrange your furniture,” he said during a
recent appearance. His point? Not everything needs to be shared.
Obinna emphasizes that real love grows in private, away from
the pressure to perform or maintain appearances.
Constant scrutiny, comparisons, and unsolicited advice can
slowly chip away at even the strongest bond.
His message is sparking important conversations among young
Kenyans, many of whom feel burnt out by the pressure to keep up appearances
“for the gram.”
