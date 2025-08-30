Social media personality OSAMA OTERO flaunts his sleek Hummer after pocketing millions from the State to betray Gen Zs during protests (PHOTO)





Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Social media personality, Osama Otero, is living large after pocketing millions from the State to betray Gen Z protesters.

The flashy influencer, once hailed as the voice of the youth, has been branded a sellout, with critics accusing him of cashing in on the struggles of Gen Zs.

Otero shared a photo of his sleek Hummer on X, sparking outrage from netizens who believe his sudden wealth is tied to his alleged betrayal during the anti-Government demonstrations.

Sources claim Otero received millions after he hosted President William Ruto on an X Space at the height of the Gen Z protests, a move that many saw as a betrayal of the cause.

Adding fuel to the fire, there are now murmurs that Otero may have been quietly recruited into the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

See photo of his Hummer.