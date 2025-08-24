SILAS JAKAKIMBA reunites with his estranged wife, FLORENCE, a month after announcing their divorce (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 24,
2025 - Renowned city lawyer Silas Jakakimba
has surprised many after reuniting with his estranged wife, Florence, a month
after publicly announcing their divorce.
The couple, who had previously made headlines over their
split, appear to have rekindled their love judging from new photos circulating
online.
In the photos, Jakakimba and his wife are seen enjoying warm
moments together, smiling and looking happy.
Jakakimba, who announced his divorce last month and urged
Kenyans to respect their privacy, seems to have buried the hatchet and chosen
to rebuild his family.
Netizens have reacted with mixed feelings, with some
congratulating the couple for giving love a second chance, while others warned
that reconciliation after public fallout rarely lasts.
For now, it seems Jakakimba is determined to prove the critics wrong and write a new chapter with his wife.
See the photos.
