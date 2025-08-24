SILAS JAKAKIMBA reunites with his estranged wife, FLORENCE, a month after announcing their divorce (PHOTOs)







Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Renowned city lawyer Silas Jakakimba has surprised many after reuniting with his estranged wife, Florence, a month after publicly announcing their divorce.

The couple, who had previously made headlines over their split, appear to have rekindled their love judging from new photos circulating online.

In the photos, Jakakimba and his wife are seen enjoying warm moments together, smiling and looking happy.

Jakakimba, who announced his divorce last month and urged Kenyans to respect their privacy, seems to have buried the hatchet and chosen to rebuild his family.

Netizens have reacted with mixed feelings, with some congratulating the couple for giving love a second chance, while others warned that reconciliation after public fallout rarely lasts.

For now, it seems Jakakimba is determined to prove the critics wrong and write a new chapter with his wife.





See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST