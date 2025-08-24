SABINA CHEGE turns 47 years old in style - Hosts a lavish yacht party attended by fellow female politicians (PHOTOs)

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Nominated Member of Parliament, Sabina Chege, celebrated her 47th birthday in grand fashion by hosting a glamorous yacht party that drew the attention of Kenyans online.
The exclusive event, held aboard a luxurious yacht, was
graced by her close friends and fellow female politicians, among them Nominated
Senator Karen Nyamu, who proudly shared moments from the celebration on her
social media pages.
Photos making rounds online show Sabina glowing in an
elegant all-white outfit, surrounded by her equally stylish guests who embraced
the all-white theme.
The party was filled with laughter, fine dining, music, and
heartfelt toasts as her friends wished her success and happiness in her new
year.
Karen Nyamu, in her birthday tribute, praised Sabina for her
resilience and influence in politics while wishing her “new victories” as she
steps into another chapter of life.
The luxury bash oozed class and warmth, proving that Sabina
Chege knows how to celebrate milestones in style.
See the photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments