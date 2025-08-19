SHAME! The driver of this car KCG 77D caused an accident along Thika Road while driving on wrong side and fled (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - A reckless motorist driving a vehicle registered as KCG 771D has come under heavy criticism after he was captured on dashcam footage driving on the wrong side of Thika Superhighway and fleeing after causing an accident.

The incident, which occurred near Safari Park Hotel, shows the driver heading towards Nairobi’s city centre against oncoming traffic. The motorist’s actions forced other road users into evasive manoeuvres, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision.

In the footage, a motorcyclist is seen swerving to avoid the rogue driver but ends up ramming into the rear of a Toyota Probox.

The rider fell onto the tarmac, while the shaken Probox driver inspected his damaged vehicle.

Neither the motorist at fault nor the Probox driver stopped to assist the injured rider.

Kenyans have strongly condemned the incident, describing the motorist’s behaviour as reckless and unacceptable.

“Owner of KCG 771D, shame on you. You cannot drive on the wrong side of a busy highway, cause an accident, and flee as if nothing happened. You can run, but you cannot hide,” one netizeb stated.

The incident has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws, with many Kenyans urging authorities to hold the driver accountable.

Driving on the wrong side of Thika Road, causing an accident, then fleeing like nothing happened? Your days are numbered. #RoadSafety @InteriorKE @ntsa_kenya @DCI_Kenya @NPSOfficial_KE pic.twitter.com/ZdI3xQAysa — Mr. Chairman (@Chairman_NBO) August 18, 2025

