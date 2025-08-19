Caught on camera! The moment a Rongai Bus landed in a ditch after the driver tried to overtake recklessly (VIDEO)

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Passengers were left trapped and terrified on Magadi Road after a Rongai Sacco minibus overturned while attempting a dangerous overtake.
The incident was captured on video by popular biker Biker
Nairobi, who was riding a few cars behind.
The footage shows the matatu swerving off the slippery
tarmac before toppling into a roadside ditch.
Biker Nairobi was among the first responders, helping
passengers through shattered windows and rallying motorists to assist in the
rescue.
Some passengers managed to climb out, while others remained
stuck inside the wreckage, crying out for help.
In one dramatic moment, a woman could be heard screaming
“Nisaidie!” before bystanders managed to pull her out.
Quick-thinking rescuers also smashed the rear windshield to
create an escape route, eventually evacuating everyone on board.
A visibly shaken woman showing signs of trauma was among
those assisted. Rescuers confirmed no passengers remained trapped before
leaving the scene.
The crash comes amid a spate of road tragedies, with over 80
lives lost nationwide in the past week.
NTSA has blamed reckless driving, poor vehicle conditions,
and weak infrastructure for the surge.
