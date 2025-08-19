Caught on camera! The moment a Rongai Bus landed in a ditch after the driver tried to overtake recklessly (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Passengers were left trapped and terrified on Magadi Road after a Rongai Sacco minibus overturned while attempting a dangerous overtake.

The incident was captured on video by popular biker Biker Nairobi, who was riding a few cars behind.

The footage shows the matatu swerving off the slippery tarmac before toppling into a roadside ditch.

Biker Nairobi was among the first responders, helping passengers through shattered windows and rallying motorists to assist in the rescue.

Some passengers managed to climb out, while others remained stuck inside the wreckage, crying out for help.

In one dramatic moment, a woman could be heard screaming “Nisaidie!” before bystanders managed to pull her out.

Quick-thinking rescuers also smashed the rear windshield to create an escape route, eventually evacuating everyone on board.

A visibly shaken woman showing signs of trauma was among those assisted. Rescuers confirmed no passengers remained trapped before leaving the scene.

The crash comes amid a spate of road tragedies, with over 80 lives lost nationwide in the past week.

NTSA has blamed reckless driving, poor vehicle conditions, and weak infrastructure for the surge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST