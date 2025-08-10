See how this cheeky slay queens were luring men in a city club - This is how some men end up emptying their pockets (VIDEO)







Sunday, August 10, 2025 - If you’ve been to an uptown club, you’ve probably seen the “planted beauty” strategy.

Stunning, skimpily dressed women are stationed at strategic spots, dancing and engaging male patrons to keep the vibe and the spending alive.

A trending social media video captures the moment a group of slay queens playfully tried to stop a few men from leaving.

One lady, in particular, dances seductively while teasingly asking if they really want to walk out and “leave her and her friends alone.”

Netizens say it’s a common trick where many men, caught up in the moment, end up staying longer, and spending far more than they planned.

