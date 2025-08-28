Pwagu Kapata Pwaguzi! LADY confesses to cheating on her boyfriend and asks for forgiveness…. his response has shocked netizens!







Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Cheating in relationships is nothing new, it’s rampant, messy, and often shrouded in denial.

Many cheats live by the old mantra, “what you don’t know won’t hurt you,” keeping their philandering ways tightly under wraps.

But every so often, guilt gets the better of someone. They come clean, hoping for forgiveness, or at least a shot at redemption.

And sometimes… that confession goes very differently than expected.

Take this screenshot trending online.

A lady bares her soul to her boyfriend, admitting that she cheated and pleading for his forgiveness.

Well, the boyfriend’s reply has left the internet in stitches. Instead of a dramatic meltdown, he simply responded:

“Heri wewe, mimi niko na harusi Sato.”

Translation? “Lucky you. As for me, I’m getting married this Saturday.”

Not only was he also involved elsewhere, but his side relationship was so serious that the wedding is literally days away.

The internet has since exploded with mixed reactions - some sympathizing with the lady’s heartbreak, others praising the boyfriend’s savage composure, and many just laughing at the sheer plot twist.





