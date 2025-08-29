PATELO captured on camera being slapped by his wife, DEE, in a night club, barely 2 months after their flashy wedding (VIDEO)

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Social media is on fire after a video emerged showing social personality, Patelo, being slapped by his wife, Dee, during a heated altercation inside a city nightclub.
The incident comes barely two months after their
flashy, high-budget wedding, which had been trending online for days, with many
Kenyans hailing them as the “perfect couple.”
In the video, the visibly agitated Dee is seen lecturing
Patelo before things quickly spiral out of control.
Dee suddenly lands a heavy slap on his
cheeks, leaving onlookers stunned.
Patelo and Dee, who have been portraying a picture-perfect
love life on social media, are yet to comment on the incident.
Meanwhile, Kenyans online are having a field day with memes,
jokes, and hot takes about the celebrity couple.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
PATELO being slapped by his wife, DEE, in a night club pic.twitter.com/tfsXUVDIPN— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 29, 2025
0 Comments