Original goat wife! PHOTO of lawyer, STEVE OGOLA’s first wife emerges! She was reportedly chased away during his brother’s burial







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - A photo of controversial city lawyer, Steve Ogolla’s first wife has surfaced online.

According to reports, the woman was reportedly chased away by Ogolla’s family during his brother’s burial.

She had turned up at the burial with her kids to pay their last respect to Ogolla’s brother.

However, sources allege that her presence did not sit well with the flamboyant lawyer.

He incited other family members to chase her away from the burial.

The woman is said to be a medical practitioner and has two kids with Ogolla.

See her photo.





