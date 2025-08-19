Kenyan man in court after sweet “I like you” sms confessing his feelings for a LADY was flagged offensive - Read the message here!







Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - A Kenyan man has found himself in hot soup after what he thought was a sweet “I like you” text turned into courtroom drama.

According to the charge sheet, the unnamed man was arraigned for “improper use of a licensed telecommunication system” under Section 29(a) of the Kenyan Telecommunications Act No. 3 of 1998.

His “crime”? Simply confessing his feelings to a lady via text.

Unfortunately, the feeling wasn’t mutual - and instead of getting a cute emoji or a polite “Thanks, but no thanks,” he got slapped with charges.

This case is already sparking conversations because, let’s be honest, many men are guilty of casually sliding into DMs or sending those risky “Good morning beautiful” messages aka shooting your shot.

But with this precedent, brothers might just have to think twice before pressing send.

See the charge sheet and the message he sent the lady below.





The Kenyan DAILY POST