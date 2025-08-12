Notorious gold scammer KELVIN SONKO was spotted splashing money on Ohangla singer TONY NYADUNDO at Luo festival, just two days after his arrest over Ksh 79 million scam (VIDEO)







Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Just two days after his dramatic arrest over an alleged Ksh 79 million gold scam, notorious gold scammer Kelvin Sonko made a bold public appearance at the Luo Festival.

Sonko, who is facing accusations of swindling millions from unsuspecting investors in a fake gold deal, was filmed showering wads of cash on celebrated Ohangla singer, Tony Nyadundo, during a lively performance.

The incident took place under the glaring lights of the festival stage, with fans cheering as the flamboyant gold fraudster flaunted his wealth.





His presence at the event, and the public display of affluence, has sparked outrage online, with many questioning how a man under investigation for such massive fraud could walk free and indulge in such extravagance.

Watch the video below.

Notorious gold scammer KELVIN SONKO was spotted splashing money on Ohangla singer TONY NYADUNDO at Luo festival, just two days after his arrest over Ksh 79 million scam pic.twitter.com/iUTmLyZlKI — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST