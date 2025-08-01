Nairobi lady records an Uber driver hitting on her during a trip - Whispers sweet nothings to her (VIDEOs)







Friday, August 1, 2025 - A Nairobi lady has caused a stir online after sharing a video of an Uber driver flirting with her during a ride.

In the now-viral clip, the driver is heard making flirtatious comments, whispering sweet nothings, and trying to spark a personal connection mid-trip.

“I love everything about you... you have some nice vibes,” he is heard telling the lady, who remained calm and composed throughout the encounter.

The driver goes on to declare that he is single and searching, before asking the lady whether she is in a relationship.

She politely responds that she is already seeing someone.

The clips have since stirred debate on social media, with many women sharing similar experiences with ride-hailing drivers crossing boundaries.

Lady records an Uber driver hitting on her pic.twitter.com/ZpvvWhSDGQ — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 1, 2025

