Nairobi lady records an Uber driver hitting on her during a trip - Whispers sweet nothings to her (VIDEOs)

Friday, August 1, 2025 - A Nairobi lady has caused a stir online after sharing a video of an Uber driver flirting with her during a ride.
In the now-viral clip, the driver is heard
making flirtatious comments, whispering sweet nothings, and trying to
spark a personal connection mid-trip.
“I love everything about you... you have some nice
vibes,” he is heard telling the lady, who remained calm and composed
throughout the encounter.
The driver goes on to declare that he is single and
searching, before asking the lady whether she is in a relationship.
She politely responds that she is already seeing
someone.
The clips have since stirred debate on social media, with
many women sharing similar experiences with ride-hailing drivers crossing
boundaries.
Lady records an Uber driver hitting on her pic.twitter.com/ZpvvWhSDGQ— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 1, 2025
The Kenyan DAILY POST
