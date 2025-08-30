Missing the Soft Life? Netizens roast singer BROWN MAUZO after he admits he still loves his baby mama, VERA SIDIKA!







Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Singer Brown Mauzo has left social media buzzing after confessing that he’s still in love with his estranged wife, socialite Vera Sidika.

It all started with a cryptic post reminiscing the days when the two were the ultimate celebrity couple.

One follower even gushed: “You both have beautiful kids, but I don’t understand why people can’t keep families together.”

Mauzo didn’t hold back.

In a rare, emotional moment, he admitted: “I wish I could because I still love her so much.”

His candid response sparked a wave of reaction with some fans sympathizing with him while others cheekily claimed Mauzo was simply missing Vera’s luxe lifestyle.

“Mauzo ame miss soft life” … “Umemiss soft life sindio Father Abraham” … and “It’s Vera, how could anyone get over her?” one fan quipped.

But the confession dropped just days after the two had a go at each other online.

Mauzo had hinted that one of his baby mamas often drunk-dials him at 1 a.m - a statement many assumed was about Vera.

Vera fired off a fiery Instagram post: “I don’t drink, I don’t drunk-dial, and I’m mature. Please keep my name out of your mouth, Brown.”

She also reminded him she’s independent, takes care of her kids, and doesn’t need a cent from him.

And if anyone thought a reunion was on the cards? Vera has previously made it clear that it is never happening.

The Kenyan DAILY POST