Missing the Soft Life? Netizens roast singer BROWN MAUZO after he admits he still loves his baby mama, VERA SIDIKA!

Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Singer Brown Mauzo has left social media buzzing after confessing that he’s still in love with his estranged wife, socialite Vera Sidika.
It all started with a cryptic post reminiscing the days when
the two were the ultimate celebrity couple.
One follower even gushed: “You both have beautiful kids, but
I don’t understand why people can’t keep families together.”
Mauzo didn’t hold back.
In a rare, emotional moment, he admitted: “I wish I could
because I still love her so much.”
His candid response sparked a wave of reaction with some
fans sympathizing with him while others cheekily claimed Mauzo was simply
missing Vera’s luxe lifestyle.
“Mauzo ame miss soft life” … “Umemiss soft life sindio
Father Abraham” … and “It’s Vera, how could anyone get over her?” one fan
quipped.
But the confession dropped just days after the two had a go
at each other online.
Mauzo had hinted that one of his baby mamas often
drunk-dials him at 1 a.m - a statement many assumed was about Vera.
Vera fired off a fiery Instagram post: “I don’t drink, I
don’t drunk-dial, and I’m mature. Please keep my name out of your mouth, Brown.”
She also reminded him she’s independent, takes care of her
kids, and doesn’t need a cent from him.
And if anyone thought a reunion was on the cards? Vera has
previously made it clear that it is never happening.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments