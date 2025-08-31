Meet polygamous Lugari MP, NABIII NABWERA’s new wife, EGESA DAYANA - She snatched her from his nephew (PHOTOs)





Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Lugari Member of Parliament, Nabii Nabwera, has once again stirred controversy after adding yet another wife to his ever-growing polygamous household, this time a woman said to have been romantically involved with his own nephew.

The woman at the center of the storm is Egesa Dayana, who, according to sources, was once introduced to the Nabwera family as a future daughter-in-law before ending up in the arms of the MP himself.

The explosive revelations were made by Nabwera’s jilted wife, Daisy Nyogesa, during a fiery online feud with Dayana.

In her tirade, Daisy sarcastically welcomed Dayana as the 27th wife in Nabwera’s marriage, while accusing her of betraying family trust by moving from nephew to uncle “without hesitation.”

Adding fuel to the drama, Daisy claimed that Dayana’s new luxurious lifestyle, including a brand-new car, was fully financed by the MP.

See photos of Dayana, the MP’s new wife.

