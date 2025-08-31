Lugari MP, NABII NABWERA’s wife, DIANA NYONGESA, goes on a ranting spree as he snatches his nephew’s beautiful fiancé and marries her - Warns him HIV doesn’t respect titles





Sunday, August 31, 2025 - Former nominated Senator Daisy Nyongesa, wife of Lugari MP, Nabii Nabwera, has gone public with shocking revelations about her troubled marriage after her husband allegedly snatched and married his nephew’s fiancée, Egesa Dayana.

In a fiery social media post, Daisy accused Dayana of betrayal, claiming she was first introduced to the family as a future daughter-in-law before falling for Nabwera’s advances.

“On 23rd January he introduced you to his uncle, Hon. Nabii Nabwera, as daughter-in-law to be. By 26th January, he was already in your inbox. You later gave in. How do you date nephew and uncle? I don’t blame you, it’s my husband who made the first move,” Daisy wrote.

According to Daisy, the affair quickly escalated beyond romance, with the MP allegedly showering Dayana with lavish gifts.

She claimed Nabwera pays Dayana’s rent and even bought her a red car, which she now uses to chauffeur him, sometimes in Daisy’s full view.

The estranged wife went further, accusing her husband of using his political position and wealth to chase after women recklessly, warning him that “HIV is not a respecter of titles.”

Despite the betrayal, Daisy insisted that she still respects Nabwera as the father of her children and affirmed her place as his longest-standing partner.

However, she vowed not to be silenced or intimidated by threats of divorce or loss of financial support.

“Why would one think I won’t be able to raise my children? Stop threatening me. I will only die once,” she boldly declared.

More photos of the MP’s new catch.