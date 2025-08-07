“Marriage should have an expiry date” - BETTY KYALLO’s younger sister, GLORIA, stirs debate with bold take on marriage! (LOOK)







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Media personality, Betty Kyallo’s younger sister, Gloria Kyallo, has set social media ablaze after openly questioning the traditional idea of lifelong marriage.

Instead, she proposed a model of serial monogamy with an "expiry date" on relationships.

“Why would I handcuff myself to someone for the rest of my life?” the content creator boldly stated.

She went on to explain her ideal relationship model - one where romantic or even marital partnerships last for a fixed term, such as two years, before both parties part ways amicably.

Her remarks quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from the public.

Critics, largely from conservative and traditional backgrounds, slammed her views as disrespectful to the sanctity of marriage.

They argue that real commitment requires enduring both highs and lows - not walking away when the excitement fades.

However, supporters - especially among Gen Z - have praised her perspective as modern and realistic.

They say people change over time, and relationships should reflect that evolution.

To them, the value of a relationship lies in the quality of the connection, not the length.

Her comments have ignited a broader conversation about love in the 21st century, challenging long-held beliefs and offering a glimpse into how younger generations are reimagining commitment.