Disgraced city car dealer KHALIF KAIRO reflects on his dramatic downfall - “From flying first class with slay queens to jail”







Thursday, August 7, 2025 - Once celebrated for his flashy lifestyle and bold entrepreneurial spirit, disgraced car dealer and aviation enthusiast, Khalif Kairo, has broken his silence with a sobering reflection on how quickly fortunes can change.

“Life is funny, April ya last year I was in India, flying first class - April ya this year I was in jail,” Kairo wrote on social media, prompting widespread discussion about the volatile nature of success and public image.

In April 2023, Kairo was riding high.

He was hailed as a rising star in Kenya’s luxury car and aviation space.

His Instagram was a curated gallery of exotic cars, private jets, and high-end travel, inspiring admiration and envy in equal measure.

But just a year later, the narrative took a sharp dive.

In April 2024, Kairo found himself behind bars for taking money from customers and failing to deliver cars.

The arrest shattered his carefully crafted image and sent shockwaves through Kenya’s entrepreneurial circles.

The public’s reaction has been divided.

Some sympathize, calling it a hard lesson in the perils of rapid fame and business risks.

Others see it as a long-overdue reckoning, especially after he became arrogant and started mocking Kenyans.

Since the ordeal, Kairo has stepped back from social media, posting more introspective content focused on personal growth, loss, and resilience in the face of public downfall.

The Kenyan DAILY POST