Kiambu man kills his girlfriend and later takes his own life - They looked like a perfect couple on social media (PHOTOs)







Thursday, August 28, 2025 - Shock and grief has engulfed Riabai Ward in Kiambu County after a man identified as Jose, a bread distributor in Kirigiti, killed his girlfriend before taking his own life.

Reports indicate that Jose had only recently moved in with the young woman, but their blossoming relationship ended in tragedy under circumstances yet to be established.

What has left many even more stunned is the fact that the couple appeared to be deeply in love on social media, where they often posted photos together, painting the picture of a happy, thriving relationship.

Neighbors described them as quiet and peaceful, with no signs of conflict.

The bodies of the couple were moved to St. Theresa Mortuary in Thindigua, as investigators launched a probe to determine what could have driven Jose to commit the act.





The Kenyan DAILY POST