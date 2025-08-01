Kenyan woman recounts being in an abusive relationship with her baby daddy that forced her to walk out - He is now in remand after stabbing his wife 15 times





Friday, August 1, 2025 - A Kenyan woman has come forward with a chilling account of her past relationship with her abusive baby daddy, revealing just how close she came to emotional collapse.

In a candid Facebook post, she detailed the emotional and physical abuse she endured during the relationship, which she described as “deeply toxic.”

The abuse pushed her to the brink of depression, forcing her to walk away when their baby was just six months old.

Determined to break free from the cycle of violence, she cut off all communication with her baby daddy and later found love again.

She is now happily married to a supportive man.

In a shocking twist, she revealed that her former partner is currently in remand after allegedly stabbing his wife 15 times during a violent domestic altercation.

She used her experience as a wake-up call to other women trapped in toxic unions, urging them to walk away instead of holding onto the hope that their abusive partners will change.



