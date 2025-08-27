Father Abraham! Estranged woman exposes her deadbeat ex-husband for impregnating and dumping multiple women! Shame on you DANIEL NDWIGA







Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - An estranged woman has come out guns blazing, accusing her ex-husband, Daniel Ndwiga, of being a shameless “Father Abraham” who has allegedly left behind a trail of broken hearts and fatherless children.

The furious woman took to social media to spill the tea, narrating how Ndwiga not only abandoned her and their kids but has also been hopping from one woman to another, impregnating and dumping them without remorse.

In a fiery post that has since gone viral, she branded him a serial deadbeat dad who thrives on deceit and empty promises.

She went further to curse him, declaring that he will “never know peace” for abandoning his children while chasing women from right, left and center.

Check out her post.





