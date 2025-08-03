Comedian CRAZY KENNAR and wife, NATALIA ASEWE, announce arrival of their baby girl with heartwarming PHOTO (LOOK)







Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Comedian and content creator, Crazy Kennar, born Kennedy Odhiambo, and his wife, Natalia Asewe, have shared the heartwarming news of their baby girl's arrival.

The couple announced the birth via a joint Instagram post, delighting fans with adorable photos from the hospital featuring the glowing new parents and their newborn.

The post quickly drew love and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike.

This joyful moment comes after a period of deep personal loss.

In December 2023, Kennar revealed they had lost their firstborn son during delivery just days before his live show Happy Country.

Natalia later opened up about the pain of losing a child she never got to raise.

With the arrival of their daughter, a rainbow baby, the couple is embracing healing and hope - surrounded by love, strength, and the joy of new beginnings.





The Kenyan DAILY POST