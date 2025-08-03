CLUB MADNESS! These bold ladies turned heads in a city club with their crazy stunts - Are they LESBIANS? (VIDEO)

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - A viral video of two bold ladies pulling crazy stunts in a packed Nairobi club has set tongues wagging.
In the clip, the pair is seen getting wild on
the dance floor, likely fueled by a few drinks, as amused revelers look on.
While some netizens brushed it off as two
friends simply having a good time, others couldn’t help but speculate that
their undeniable chemistry hinted at something a little deeper than friendship.
Interestingly, such scenes are becoming common
in entertainment spots.
Watch the video.
Love is..... pic.twitter.com/6h0hrCpd7y— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) August 4, 2025
