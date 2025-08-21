Besties or Baes! Nairobi Slay Queens’ cozy nightclub video sparks online buzz (VIDEO)







Thursday, August 21, 2025 - A viral clip of two Nairobi slay queens getting a little too cozy in a nightclub has set social media abuzz.

In the short video, the pair are seen completely lost in their own world, vibing to the music, laughing, and pulling off wild dance antics that left little to the imagination.

Their undeniable chemistry has sparked speculation among netizens, with many asking whether this was just friendly fun or something more.

“Besties or baes? We need answers!” one curious user joked, while another quipped, “Nairobi nightlife never disappoints.”

Scenes like this, once considered eyebrow-raising, are becoming increasingly common in the city’s party hotspots.

From steamy dance-offs to cozy corner moments, Nairobi’s nightlife is proving to be as unpredictable as it is entertaining.

