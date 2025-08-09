ABEL MUTUA sends compassionate yet humorous message to DADDIE MARTO and estranged wife, KOKU, over their ugly and messy split - ‘Na mrudi kazi sasa’







Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Kenyan filmmaker and actor, Abel Mutua, has stepped into the conversation surrounding fellow actor, Daddie Marto, and his estranged wife, content creator Koku Lwanga, after a week of ugly online exchanges between the two.

The once-admired couple, known for sharing warm glimpses of their family life, shocked fans when private marital struggles spilled into the public eye.

What began with subtle hints on social media quickly escalated into direct accusations, shocking revelations, and widespread concern for their well-being - and that of their children.

Mutua, known for blending wit with wisdom, took to Instagram to offer encouragement.

“Love and light to both of you… take this as a redirection. Let this pain build you.”

“You survived the loss, now go thrive in the healing,” he wrote, urging both to embrace recovery.

In true ‘Mkurugenzi’ fashion, he lightened the mood with playful jabs - teasing Koku about teaching him how to make chapatis and urging Marto to get back to making his awesome content.

“Na mrudi kazi sasa. @koku_lwanga one of my resolutions this year ilikuwa kulearn kumake chapos. Nijenge hiyo recipe book niingie jikoni. @daddiemarto nimehata zile video zako ziko na Marto 16 in the same scene. Itakuwaje Morio?”

Around the same time, Marto issued an emotional apology for his earlier outbursts, admitting frustration had clouded his judgment.

“I have had time to sit with myself, sit with the counsel of friends, colleagues, family, and elders. I will stop,” he wrote.

“I was angry, frustrated, and I broke. I am human. We have our limits. I am sorry for the ugliness.”

“I failed my family… It might be too late for me and the mother of my children as a couple, but it is not too late for us as parents,” he shared, vowing to focus on co-parenting and healing.