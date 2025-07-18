Woman’s fiancé dies on his 35th birthday, a week after revealing that all women in her bloodline lose their husbands before they reach 35 (PHOTO)





Friday, July 18, 2025 - A young woman is mourning the shocking death of her fiancé, who died suddenly on his 35th birthday, just a week after she revealed a haunting generational curse that has plagued her family for decades.

In a chilling post made days before the tragedy, the woman told her followers that no woman in her bloodline had ever kept a husband alive past the age of 35.

“For 4 generations, no woman in my bloodline could keep a husband alive past their 35th birthday. My fiancé’s 35th is next week,” she wrote, hoping this time would be different.

Sadly, her worst fear came true.

A week later, she returned to social media to share the heartbreaking news of his passing, accompanied by a request for privacy during her time of grief.

“Kissed me goodnight and never woke up. My heart is heavy. Please respect our family’s privacy as we grieve,” she wrote.

Many are calling it a tragic case of a generational curse, while others are urging her to seek emotional and spiritual support.